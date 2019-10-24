Glidewell Dental extends brand awareness to a wider audience with the help of Newswire.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - Glidewell Dental, a leading provider of protective and restorative oral health services to dentists nationwide, has expanded its reach to a larger audience through Newswire. While the firm maintains robust marketing and media outreach capabilities in-house, the team was looking for a way to distribute their content to a broader pool of outlets and journalists. With Newswire, Glidewell Dental was able to achieve this goal.





Glidewell Dental Broadens Audience with Newswire's Media Outreach and Wire Services



"We definitely appreciate the channel, and have seen benefit in using it to proliferate brand messaging throughout the industry," said Eldon Thompson, Senior Director of Marketing for Glidewell Dental.

"Our executives would like to see us use the wire services even more, given the volume of newsworthy advances we're delivering on a regular basis. Our current challenge is one of internal content generation. We still have a lot of untapped opportunities with the service itself."

"With effective press release distribution, businesses can increase brand awareness and drive the right kind of traffic to their brand," said Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operating Officer for Newswire.

Newswire's press release distribution platform places an emphasis on targeting the right outlets in order to effectively distribute to the audiences that customers desire. With effective outreach campaigns, users can pitch their content to the journalists they select directly via email.

Newswire is driven to help customers send the right message, to the right audience, at the right time, through the right mediums. Notably, Newswire launched the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to help customers do this on a consistent basis.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

According to Newswire, the journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Following its debut, the Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has been featured articles by PRWeek and MarTech Series, both covering the successful adoption of the service.

