True REST Float Spa: Veterans Day: Flotation Therapy Helping Special Operations Officer

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / This Veterans Day, True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand, re-ups its commitment to supporting the U.S. military and U.S. veterans with a holistic, 100% natural, scientifically proven pain relief alternative: flotation therapy. On Nov. 11, active duty and retired military are invited to float for free at any True REST Float Spa. Additionally, for every True REST Float Spa float therapy session purchased by a civilian between Oct. 21 and Nov. 11, an active duty military member or veteran will be gifted a free flotation therapy session via their "One for One" Veterans Day Challenge.

Since 2015, True REST Float Spa has given away more than 3,000 complimentary floats to U.S. active duty military and veterans.

After serving 21 years in the United States Army as Green Beret, Special Forces, Communications Specialist, Travis Wilson retired. When Wilson returned home, his body was broken, and the inside of his mind still felt like a battlefield. He endured over 13 surgeries, but nothing brought him relief from the chronic pain he felt. In addition, he couldn't sleep. He knew he needed to find help. He tried stem cell therapy and yoga before trying float therapy in a sensory deprivation pod as an alternative treatment therapy.

Wilson was introduced to flotation therapy thanks to True REST Float Spas' U.S. Military Appreciation Day. Every 11th day of the month, every month, True REST Float Spa offers a free, 60-minute float to any active-duty military member and/or veteran.

Wilson shares how flotation therapy has helped him in a recent True REST Float Spa video.

"I have had 13 surgeries in my military career. A lot of joint pain, just overall body pain. Wasn't sleeping. Wasn't dreaming. I have done stem cell therapy for a TBI and even tried yoga," Wilson explains. "At first floating wasn't for me. I think I only lasted about 30 minutes. The sensory deprivation was just a bit much for my brain. But then, I was calmer after floating. Slept a little bit better. My body just felt better after floating."

When a person floats, they lie absolutely still on top of a specialized Epsom salts water solution with zero stimulation. There are no distractions such as movement, sound, light, taste, touch and smell, so areas of the brain responsible for these activities are essentially turned off. The water temperature is expertly calibrated where the air, water and body match perfectly. Because floating creates a weightless sensation, the spinal cord receives respite as well.

Downtime, rest, stillness and slowing down are essential for healing. The aftereffects of just one float tell it all: increased mental clarity and sensations of peace and neutrality, decreased anxiety and depression, and decreased cortisol.

A scientific study addressing anxiety, "Flotation REST in Applied Psychophysiology" by Thomas H. Fine, M.A., and Roderick Borrie, Ph.D., at the Medical College of Ohio, noted, "Patients reported far more relief from anxiety and stress from flotation than any other modality. For depression, flotation was equal to counseling at near 70%, with relaxation training at 53% and physical therapy and medication at 20%."

With these types of results, it's no wonder that in May, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 2359: Whole Veteran Act, which would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to study alternative health services that it currently offers and determine what it would cost in order to expand those services throughout the Veterans Health Administration. They want veterans to try a combination of old and new treatment methods, and use treatments like yoga, meditation and acupuncture before drugs.

Today Wilson owns and runs Alpha Elite Performance, a sports nutrition company, and encourages his fellow veterans to seek out flotation therapy as an alternative and holistic solution to addressing chronic pain and trauma. He is hoping that by sharing the impact floatation therapy has had on his recovery journey, others will be encouraged to try holistic options like float therapy instead of prescribed medication. "I'm tired of losing friends," he said. "Help is available, and it doesn't come in pill form. This really works."

For more information on True REST Float Spa's U.S. Military Appreciation Day the 11th day of every month and their Veterans Day Challenge, visit http://www.TrueREST.com/Veterans.

