Coastal Carolina National Bank: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports Continued Earnings Growth in 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank ("CCNB"), reported net income of $1,925,269 or $.31 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1,461,442, or $.25 diluted earnings per share, for the same period ending September 30, 2018, an increase of 32%.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $799,824, an increase of 48% compared to the net income of $541,040 from the same quarter a year ago that ended September 30, 2018.

Key YTD Financial Highlights:

Total Assets grew $57.4 million (15.15%) to $436.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $378.7 million at December 31, 2018

Total Deposits grew $55.4 million (16.94%) to $382.4 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $327.0 million at December 31, 2018

Total Loans grew $38.1 million (13.22%) to $326.4 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $288.3 million at December 31, 2018

Equity increased to $46.8 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $44.4 million at December 31, 2018

"We are very pleased with the continued growth of our company and our strong financial performance through the first nine months of 2019. We continue building new deposit and loan relationships while focusing on improving efficiency in how we deliver products and services to our customer base. Double-digit growth in assets, deposits, and loans is a testament to the quality of the CCNB teams in all our markets around the state of South Carolina," said Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.

"Our third quarter of 2019 was another successful quarter as we increased earnings 48% over the same period in 2018. If we adjust for the large temporary deposit of approximately $8 million referenced in our second quarter earnings release, we were able to grow deposits by $9.3 million this quarter and grow our assets by $10.5 million in the third quarter. We also achieved $13.2 million in net loan growth in the third quarter as a result of great teamwork by our lending and support teams.

I am also pleased to announce that we have just opened a loan production office in the Spartanburg, South Carolina market to serve the lending needs of this vibrant community. Brian Murdoch, a Spartanburg native and long-time South Carolina commercial banker, is leading our new team in Spartanburg. We are confident that this growing community is an area where our lending team can develop meaningful relationships and have a very positive impact," Bolchoz said.

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Balance Sheet (In Thousands) Total Assets $ 436,110 $ 433,577 $ 397,506 $ 378,719 $ 374,581 Investment Securities 28,910 37,913 38,234 23,052 23,601 Loans, net of unearned income (total loans) 326,370 313,138 307,469 288,258 283,378 Deposits 382,436 381,058 344,741 327,023 322,413 Shareholders' Equity 46,788 46,001 45,059 44,413 43,545 Total Shares Outstanding 6,156,220 6,156,220 5,592,617 5,592,617 5,592,617 Book Value per Share $ 7.60 $ 7.47 $ 8.06 $ 7.94 $ 7.79 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 7.04 $ 6.91 $ 7.43 $ 7.31 $ 7.15 Selected % Increases 3rd Qtr 2019 2nd Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2018 3rd Qtr 2018 Total Assets 1 % 9 % 5 % 1 % 3 % Total Loans 4 % 2 % 7 % 2 % 2 % Total Deposits 0 % 11 % 5 % 1 % 6 %

For the For the For the For the For the Three

Months Ended Three

Months Ended Three

Months Ended Nine

Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands) Total Interest Income $ 4,769 $ 4,609 $ 4,053 $ 13,688 $ 11,322 Total Interest Expense 1,136 1,087 836 3,206 2,061 Net Interest Income 3,633 3,521 3,217 10,482 2,961 Total Noninterest Income 469 490 378 1,367 1,031 Total Noninterest Expense 2,936 3,101 2,874 8,998 8,141 Provision for Loan Losses 139 92 35 397 317 Income Before Taxes 1,027 818 685 2,454 1,834 Taxes 227 179 144 528 372 Net Income $ 800 $ 639 $ 541 $ 1,925 $ 1,461 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.31 $ 0.24 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 6,537,803 6,351,753 5,974,200 6,289,983 5,974,200

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31,

2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Selected Bank Ratios Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.80 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.36 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.33 % Net Charge-Offs to Total Loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Net Interest Margin (year to date) 3.66 % 3.70 % 3.70 % 3.79 % 3.80 % Return On Average Assets (quarter ended) 0.75 % 0.63 % 0.51 % 0.69 % 0.59 % Return On Average Equity (quarter ended) 6.90 % 5.61 % 4.35 % 5.95 % 4.99 % Efficiency Ratio (quarter ended) 70.99 % 76.71 % 78.61 % 72.61 % 79.14 %

*Note: Per share data is affected by the 10% stock dividend on May 1, 2019.

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service and offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Columbia and Greenville, as well as a Loan Production Office in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Russell Vedder

Title: EVP/CFO

Phone: (843) 839-5662

Fax: (843) 839-5699

1012 38th Ave. North

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

www.myccnb.com

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564082/Coastal-Carolina-Bancshares-Inc-Reports-Continued-Earnings-Growth-in-2019