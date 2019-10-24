Technavio has been monitoring the conveyor systems market in Europe since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 875 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Conveyor Systems Market by End-Users (e-commerce and 3PL, automotive, food and beverage, retail, and others), Type (unit handling and bulk handling), Geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023

The market is driven by the expansion of warehouse space in Europe. In addition, the rising demand for customized conveyor systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the conveyor systems market.

Many prominent logistics and warehouse players in Europe are increasing their warehouse capacity across Germany, Austria, and France. This can be attributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical and automation industries that have triggered the number of warehouse capacity expansions in Europe. The expansion of warehouse capacities is driving the demand for warehouse handling equipment, such as conveyor systems. These factors are expected to fuel the market growth in Europe.

Major Five Conveyor Systems Companies:

BEUMER GROUP

BEUMER GROUP owns and operates its business across segments such as conveying technology, loading technology, filling technology, palletizing technology, packaging technology, airport baggage handling system, and logistics system. The company offers a wide range of hot metal conveyors and belt conveyors.

Daifuku

Daifuku owns and operates its business across segments such as FA&DA, eFA, AFA, ATec, AWT, and Contec. The company offers a wide range of chain conveyors and roller-type conveyors.

Interroll Group

Interroll Group owns and operates its business across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC segments. The company offers a wide range of roller conveyors and belt conveyors.

KION GROUP

KION GROUP owns and operates its business across segments such as industrial trucks and services, supply chain solutions, and corporate services. The company offers a wide range of pallet conveyors and roller conveyors.

SSI SCHAEFER

SSI SCHAEFER owns and operates its business across segments such as storage, conveying and transport, picking, handling, and interlinked workstations. The company offers a wide range of case conveyor systems and overhead conveyor systems.

Conveyor Systems End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

E-commerce and 3PL

Automotive

Food and beverage

Retail

Others

Conveyor Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Unit handling

Bulk handling

Conveyor Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

