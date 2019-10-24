Systemax Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2019 Results On October 29, 2019

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after U.S. market hours.

Management will provide pre-recorded remarks on the Company's third quarter 2019 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29th. To access the remarks please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The pre-recorded remarks will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.systemax.com in the investor relations section.

If you cannot listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.systemax.com for approximately 90 days.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The Company's primary brand is Global Industrial (www.globalindustrial.com).

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com

