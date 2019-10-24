Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - AIP Asset Management Inc. ("AIP") is pleased to announce the AIP Global Macro Fund LP ("Fund") was the recipient of the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry.

Of the 197 Canadian hedge funds that participated in the 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, AIP Global Macro Fund LP, which has a private debt focus, took home all three awards (1, 3- & 5-year Return) in the Private Debt category.

Private Debt: Best 1 Year Return - 1st place AIP Global Macro Fund LP

Private Debt: Best 3 Year Return - 1st place AIP Global Macro Fund LP

Private Debt: Best 5 Year Return - 1st place AIP Global Macro Fund LP

Jay Bala, co-founder and President of AIP, added: "We are very honoured to have received the 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in the Private Debt category. The awards solidify our position as a leading alternative credit fund manager in Canada."

Alex Kanayev, co-founder and Chairman of AIP, further commented: "We founded AIP to make a difference, in investment approach, product structuring and team building. The team's ability to generate the best returns, consistently over 5 years in the private debt industry, demonstrates AIP's proven product, risk management and investment process."

About AIP:

AIP is an internationally recognized, award-winning asset management firm. At AIP our goal is to grow and protect our clients' wealth. AIP was also recognized by the United Nations (UN - Toronto Chapter) for its work on sustainable development investing. AIP is one of Canada's leading alternative lenders. www.aipassetmanagement.com

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards:



The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

https://www.marketscreener.com/news/Alternative-IQ-Announces-Winners-of-the-2019-Canadian-Hedge-Fund-Awards--29440195/)

The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, 2019 with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds. The Alternative Funds (the "Funds") are not publicly offered. They are only available under Offering Memorandum and other exemptions to investors who meet certain eligibility or minimum purchase requirements such as "accredited investors". Information herein pertaining to the Funds is solely for the purpose of providing information and is not to be construed as a public offering in any jurisdiction of Canada. The offering of Units of the Funds are made pursuant to an Offering Memorandum and the information contained herein is a summary only and is qualified by the more detailed information in the Offering Memorandum.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemptions, distributions or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder in respect of a participating fund that would have reduced returns. Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The Manager believes that the following risks may impact performance of the LP: concentration, leverage, currency and exchange rate risk and equity risk. Please read the "Risk Factors" section in the Offering Memorandum for a more detailed discussion of the relevant risks.

