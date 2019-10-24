GGGI Wraps up 3rd Global Green Growth Week Conference in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Green Growth Week 2019 (GGGW2019) concluded today in Seoul, Republic of Korea. The 3rd instance of the Global Green Growth Institute's (GGGI) flagship green growth conference gathered hundreds of participants, including decision-makers and experts from over 40 countries, to forward the renewable energy transition in support of achieving Paris Agreement commitments and SDGs.

GGGW2019 saw the launch of a new green growth index, the adoption of a 2030 strategy and the announcement of Mr. Ban Ki-moon's re-election as GGGI Assembly President and Council Chair.

Unanimously approved by GGGI's 33 Member countries on October 16, Mr. Ban's re-election was announced at the 8th Session of the Assembly and 12th Session of the Council.

GGGI's Assembly and Council also adopted the Strategy 2030; its ten-year strategy aiming to build a low-carbon, resilient, inclusive and sustainable economies.

GGGI also launched its Green Growth Index to help developing and developed countries track and assess green growth performance based on efficient and sustainable resource use, natural capital protection, green economic opportunities, and social inclusion.

The Green Growth Index offers countries a chance to see how they are performing against common targets for green growth. These countries are scored based on a set of publicly available statistics from international sources.

"What is really interesting and important about GGGI's Green Growth Index is that it gives countries a chance to easily track how well they are doing in becoming green," said Dr. Frank Rijsberman, Director-General of GGGI. "These kinds of performance measures are quite valuable as organizations like GGGI work to help countries strengthen their policies and investments in areas where they need the most help."

GGGW2019 started on October 21 and included the Green Growth Knowledge Partnership Annual Conference, which explored the latest knowledge on the policy, finance, technological, and social dimensions of achieving green energy transformation around the world, as well as the important role of cities and industries.

GGGW2019 was held in conjunction with the Korea Renewable Energy Conference.

