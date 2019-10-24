Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62 103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the acquisition of securities of Brampton Brick Limited (TSX: BBL.A) (the "Company") by Brazos Brick Holdings Limited ("Brazos").

On October 23, 2019, Brazos acquired ownership of 533,600 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (the "Subordinate Shares") of the Company, representing approximately 5.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding Subordinate Shares. Brazos acquired the 533,600 Subordinate Shares pursuant to a private transaction (the "Transaction") at a price of $7.192770833 per Subordinate Share for total consideration of $3,838,062.51. Following the Transaction, Brazos holds 2,143,843 Subordinate Shares representing approximately 23.2% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis.

The 533,600 Subordinate Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Brazos may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of his holdings in securities of the Company as he may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including (i) acquiring, exercising, converting, exchanging, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of the Company or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of the Company, and (ii) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR.

A copy of the Early Warning Report with respect to the foregoing is filed under applicable securities laws and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

