Technavio has been monitoring the global air filter cartridges market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 92.76 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005793/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global air filter cartridges market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 121-page report with TOC on "Air Filter Cartridges Market Analysis Report by End-Users (industrial, commercial, and residential), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the growing demand for HVAC systems in data centers. In addition, the rising demand for air filter cartridges from the semiconductor and nano-processing manufacturing plants is anticipated to boost the growth of the air filter cartridges market.

The high adoption of smartphones has increased the penetration of the internet across the world. In addition, the rise in the use of IoT devices, smart devices, and the digitization of various industries has led to a rise in the number of data centers. This has created a strong demand for HVAC systems to effectively manage the heat dissipated by data centers. The growing adoption of HVAC systems for data center management is one of the key factors driving the demand for air filter cartridges.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Air Filter Cartridges Companies:

3M

3M owns and operates its business across industrial, safety and graphics, healthcare, electronics and energy, and consumer segments. The company offers a wide range of air filter cartridges. Some of the popular offerings by the company include organic vapor cartridge 6001, 60 EA/Case, multi gas/vapor cartridge/filter 60926, P100 60 EA/Case, and others.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES owns and operates its business across segments such as air conditioning, chemicals, and others. The company offers a wide range of air filter cartridges. Some of the popular offerings by the company include DuraShield, HydroKlean, OptiFlo RC, FabricPulse Fusion, and others.

Danaher

Danaher owns and operates its business across segments such as life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental applied solutions. The company offers a wide range of air filter cartridges. Some of the popular offerings by the company include Emflon PFA Filter cartridges, Emflon PFR junior style filter cartridges, Emflon PFR membrane filter cartridges, HDC II filter cartridges for gas applications, and others.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. owns and operates its business across Engie products and industrial products segments. The company offers a wide range of air filter cartridges. Some of the popular offerings by the company include Ultra-Web, Ultra-Web SB, Ultra-Web Conductive FR, Thermo-Web, and others.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Parker Hannifin Corp owns and operates its business across diversified industrial and aerospace systems segments. The company offers a wide range of air filter cartridges. Some of the products offered by the company are Proflo II-G (General Grade) Filter Cartridges, Fulflo HF Depthflo Filter Cartridges, Fulflo FE Filter Vessel, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Air Filter Cartridges End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Air Filter Cartridges Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market Global industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market by application (air filtration, cleanroom, and gas turbines) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Water and Gas Valves Market Global water and gas valves market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), type (quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves), and end-users (oil and gas industry and water and wastewater treatment industry).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005793/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/