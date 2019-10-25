Airship ranked highest in all MMP use cases: 'Acquisition,' 'Engagement' and 'Retention'

Customer engagement company Airship today announced that it received the highest Product Scores across all three Use Cases in Gartner's 2019 Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms,1 including the Acquisition, Engagement and Retention Use Cases. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

"Airship is setting new standards in real-time customer experience the critical element of brand success today and believe our scores in Gartner's Critical Capabilities report reflect the industry-leading results our customers and partners are seeing around the world," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "Airship has enabled many of the world's leading global brands to deploy innovative customer engagement strategies for more than a decade, and have proven time and time again that we are unmatched in keeping our clients at the forefront of emerging consumer trends and digital channels so they can stay ahead of their competition."

According to Gartner, "As demand for strong mobile and multimodal engagement capabilities grows to keep pace with consumer expectations, so will the complexity for mobile marketers. This means choosing an MMP is more important than the average vendor selection: it's a critical strategic decision for the entire marketing team."

Gartner evaluated 18 mobile marketing platform vendors as part of the Critical Capabilities report, a companion report to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, offering a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. In Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms2 Airship was positioned highest in its ability to execute and also furthest for its completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant overall (read the details or get the report).

The Critical Capabilities report states, "As younger generations continue to lead the way in mobile adoption and use,3 brands are tuning their marketing investments toward mobile accordingly. Gartner's "CMO Spend Survey 2018-2019: Marketers Proceed Into Uncharted Waters With Confidence" found that a full 77% of CMOs surveyed reported plans to increase their mobile marketing budgets through 2020, ranking highest among 15 marketing capabilities measured."

Today Airship also launched its first integration with Apptimize, the most adopted solution for testing and innovating user experiences across mobile apps and other digital channels, which it recently acquired to unify digital engagement and digital experimentation. With Coordinated Experimentation, marketers and developers can now easily synchronize Airship messaging and Apptimize tests to nurture experiments and create consistent experiences across messaging channels and digital properties.

1 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms" by Charles S. Golvin, Mike McGuire, October 21, 2019

2 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms" by Mike McGuire, Charles Golvin, July 15, 2019

Gartner Disclosure

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world's most admired companies rely on Airship's Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

Learn more about our Customer Engagement Platform, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024006065/en/

