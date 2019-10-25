Burlingame, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2019) - PointServ, a leading technology provider of verification services for mortgage lenders and other financial institutions, is excited to announce that they are working with Freddie Mac to offer their one-of-a-kind automated Asset Verification solution through Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor asset and income modeler (AIM). AIM leverages data from third-party service providers, like PointServ, to automate the manual processes of assessing borrower assets and income to simplify the loan origination process, drive efficiency and improve the experience for lenders and borrowers.

AIM for asset is broadly available and AIM for income using direct deposit data is available in limited release.

"PointServ is proud to be collaborating with Freddie Mac to offer our mutual customers a unique method to verify asset and income information," said Matt Ellis, Senior Vice President of PointServ. "Our unmatched access to high-quality data and documents empowers the originator by enhancing the consumer experience, while helping to reduce fraud."

"We're excited to welcome PointServ as a designated service provider for AIM through Loan Product Advisor," said Matthew Maycott, Senior Director of Customer Technologies at Freddie Mac. "This collaboration provides an opportunity for our mutual clients to leverage automation to simplify asset and income assessment while reducing risk - helping to streamline business processes to deliver a better borrower experience."

In addition to Asset Verification, PointServ's proprietary technology also allows lenders to access documents and data from the company's extensive network of connections to payroll providers, tax preparers, insurance companies, cell phone and Internet providers, utility companies, and access to county records.

About PointServ

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, PointServ provides access to source data across the complete set of consumer financial documents needed by mortgage lenders and banks. PointServ improves the ecosystem of consumer finance in the U.S. by creating a better consumer experience, significantly improving the efficiency of its customers' business processes and eliminating fraud.

