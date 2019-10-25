Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on October 24, 2019, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2020. The filing will be available, starting on October 25, 2019, on the SEC's website and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

