Native Women's Association of Canada: Advancing the Dialogue: President Lorraine Whitman Congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his Election

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) President Lorraine Whitman congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his election in this 2019 federal election.

"I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Trudeau on his election," said President Lorraine Whitman. "We are pleased to be working alongside this new government to ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls, and gender diverse people are heard."

Over the past four years, NWAC met with Prime Minister Trudeau regarding the implementation of the NWAC Accord, as well as the overall importance of developing culturally relevant gender-based policies, programs, and legislation.

"We look forward to working with Prime Minister Trudeau to advance the dialogue on equality and the inclusion of Indigenous women in the decision-making process that affects Indigenous women," said Ms. Whitman.

NWAC is committed to advocating for the rights of Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people in Canada and to working with the Prime Minister to implement the National Inquiry's 231 Calls for Justice.

