Lausanne, 25 October 2019

Growth in adjusted revenue by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 253.9m

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew strongly during the third quarter 2019 with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 230.8m compared with CHF 204.2m in 2018, representing an increase of 15.3% in constant currencies. For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 253.9m, compared with CHF 227.1m in 2018, an increase of 13.9% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 15.2% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented a decrease of 12.6%.

In the first nine months of the year, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 705.1m compared with CHF 664.0m in same period in 2018, up 6.9% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 6.2%. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 774.4m against CHF 729.8m in 2018, up 6.7% in constant currencies with IDB businesses up 6.9% and Non-IDB up 2.1%.

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products



