Compagnie Financière Tradition: Growth in adjusted revenue by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 253.9m

|PRESS RELEASE
|Lausanne, 25 October 2019
??
Growth in adjusted revenue by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 253.9m
?
Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew strongly during the third quarter 2019 with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 230.8m compared with CHF 204.2m in 2018, representing an increase of 15.3% in constant currencies. For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 253.9m, compared with CHF 227.1m in 2018, an increase of 13.9% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 15.2% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented a decrease of 12.6%.
In the first nine months of the year, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 705.1m compared with CHF 664.0m in same period in 2018, up 6.9% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 6.2%. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 774.4m against CHF 729.8m in 2018, up 6.7% in constant currencies with IDB businesses up 6.9% and Non-IDB up 2.1%.
1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com
Patrick Combes, President
|Rohan Sant
|Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
|Voxia communication
|+41 (0)21 343 52 87
|+41 (0)22 591 22 63
|actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
|rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:rohan.sant@voxia.ch)
Growth in adjusted revenue by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter
to CHF 253.9m
Growth in adjusted revenue by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter
to CHF 253.9m
Attachment
- CFT - Communiqué du chiffre d'affaires Q3 2019 - EN_VF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e8409a2-e44f-4590-af30-a9c40471edbb)