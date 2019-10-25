The children's and infant wear market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Increasing product premiumization by leading vendors and extension of product lines to include children's wear and infant wear is one of the major reasons for market growth. The existing players in the global apparel and footwear market are extending their product line to include children's wear and infant wear, to leverage their existing brand image and target young parents.

Moreover, increase in purchasing power and the preference for western brands has resulted in high demand for premium apparel brands, particularly in developing countries. Vendors strategize to differentiate themselves from other competitors and develop children's wear and infant wear products with unique designs, quality, and price. All these factors are expected to boost growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of omni-channel retailing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Children's and Infant Wear Market: Emergence of Omni-Channel Retailing

Marketing is vital for manufacturers of children's wear and infant wear. Product quality, along with appropriate channels of distribution, effective advertising, and aggressive pricing strategies affect the promotion of products among end-users. Rapid Internet penetration enables manufacturers to offer product information online, thus making it easier to increase product visibility and demand. Also, rising Internet penetration and adoption of smartphones has led to a surge in online sales. Online shopping of children's wear and infant wear is further facilitated by quick doorstep delivery and secure 24/7 e-transactions.

"Apart from product premiumization and extension of product lines, other factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market are the strengthening of luxury children's wear and infant wear market and the growing penetration of organized retail," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Children's and Infant Wear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the children's and infant wear market by product (apparel and footwear), distribution channel (offline and online), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and APAC, respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

