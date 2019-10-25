Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki celebrates the inauguration of a new fiber packaging line in Russia

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 25.10.2019 AT 9:00

Huhtamaki celebrates the inauguration of a new fiber packaging line in Russia

Huhtamaki is today celebrating the inauguration of its newest fiber packaging line in Invanteevka, Russia. The EUR 7 million investment that was announced in November 2018 included setting up a completely new state-of-the-art egg carton line as well as modernizing one of the unit's existing egg packaging lines. With the new line, 26 new jobs will be created in Ivanteevka. In addition, as part of Huhtamaki's continuous efforts to minimize the environmental footprint of its manufacturing operations, improvements were made to the unit's water management system.

"I would like to thank my colleagues at Fiber Packaging Russia for their hard work and contribution to the successful implementation of this investment. Our growth has been constrained by lack of capacity, but now, thanks to the new line and range extensions, we are again ready to grow with our customers", says Gala Mansurova, General Manager for Fiber Packaging Russia. "I am delighted to have our customers, the representatives of Moscow Region Government and the Finnish Embassy as well as our CEO and President, Mr. Charles Héaulmé, join us in this very special day."

For more information, please contact:

Investors: Calle Loikkanen, Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7125

Media: Katariina Hietaranta, Head of External Communications, tel. 358 10 686 7863

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 79 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,100 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com .

Huhtamaki in Russia

Huhtamaki manufactures foodservice packaging and egg packaging in Russia. Its two manufacturing units are located in Ivanteevka, near Moscow, and in Alabuga, Tatarstan, employing altogether 720 people. In 2018 Huhtamaki's net sales in Russia were app. EUR 97 million. Huhtamaki has had manufacturing operations in Russia since 1994.