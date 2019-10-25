Better Collective A/S: Better Collective takes home two prizes at EGR Operator Awards 2019

At the renowned EGR Operator Awards 2019 in London, Better Collective is awarded Affiliate of the Year and Sports affiliate of the Year.

Each year, the EGR Operator Awards rewards the best companies for setting the standards in iGaming excellence. At the annual EGR Operator Awards taking place on October 24th, 2019 in London, world leading sports betting affiliate Better Collective, was awarded two prizes. The company won the headline category Affiliate of the Year and was crowned Sports affiliate of the year.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective, said:

"Taking home two prizes at the recognised EGR Operator Awards is an amazing achievement for the entire BC group. All teams across our offices have worked hard to innovate and strengthen our business - and I have the deepest respect for their dedication to supporting our vision to empower iGamers. These prizes should truly be dedicated to all employees in the BC Group and the strong reputation we have built. I look forward to continuing this fantastic journey that we are on".

2019 has been an eventful year for Better Collective which has won several prestigious awards - both within the industry but also from outside the industry. Better Collective topped the prestigious EGR Power Affiliates 2019 list for the second consecutive year and took home the Award for Commitment to Compliance by an Affiliate Company at the Global Regulatory Awards 2019. At the European Business Awards Better Collective was named National Winner Denmark and at the SEMrush Nordic Search Awards 2019 Better Collective won for Best In-House Team. Most recently, Better Collective received the Danish growth award, Børsen Gazelle 2019, for the 9th consecutive year.

Contacts

CEO: Jesper Søgaard

Press: Morten Kalum +45 2349 1009, mkalum@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment