Merkle Combines Digital and Customer Analytics Under Ben Gott

Integrated team to help clients navigate the increasingly sophisticated and fast changing data and tech landscape

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle ( www.merkleinc.com ), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, has promoted Ben Gott to lead its rapidly expanding analytics practice across EMEA.

Merkle's mission is to enable orchestrated and valuable customer interactions across all marketing and service touchpoints. This can only be achieved through mastery of data, analytics and the customer identity. This in turn requires a mingling of skills from pure data science to experience professionals in the mar-tech integration industry.

Bringing together the existing analytics teams from Merkle's performance media agency and customer analytics business across EMEA, Gott's new role responds to the increasingly sophisticated and fast changing data and technology landscape. One where cloud computing, AI and automation are driving constant innovations in business performance and customer centricity. It places analytics at the centre of everything Merkle does, delivering material performance gains from marketing spend and the use of the data generated by some of the biggest brands across EMEA.

This newly integrated team will include: 150+ data scientists; 50+ engineers; and 500+ business analysts and strategists all dedicated to helping clients understand how to harness the data they have. It brings together an unrivalled depth and breadth of experience to offer Merkle's clients a full suite of data and analytics services; from data science and engineering to analytics-tech and data strategy consulting. Central to this drive is the core promise of cloud computing platforms to enable fast access to data with unlimited scale and a low-cost relative to legacy solutions. Merkle is partnering with key cloud focussed businesses to provide custom toolkits and analytics at scale for the Merkle and Dentsu client base.

Gott will report directly into Michael Komasinski, president of Merkle EMEA.

Ben Gott, analytics practice leader for Merkle EMEA explained: "We have created several exciting analytical service offerings with clear value adds for Merkle and its clients. I look forward to working with the incredible talent we have to make Merkle Analytics a unique and scaled proposition in EMEA. My vision is that this unit will drive Merkle's solution development and elevate the Dentsu Aegis Network's data, tech and analytics capabilities."

Michael Komasinski president of Merkle EMEA, added: "Ben's ethos is rooted in the idea that everything is measurable and analytics is a powerful source of competitive advantage. This, and his

phenomenal expertise in building an analytics business and driving value for clients through marketing performance, has been a key part in the growth of Merkle's UK operations. It was therefore clear he was the right man for this job. I'm eager to see what Ben can do with an elevated platform for both his personal development and overall business growth."

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,000+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 21 additional offices in the US and 29 offices in EMEA and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network.

