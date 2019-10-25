American Manganese Inc. Updates Recycling Tests on Tier-One Companies Lithium-ion Battery Materials

Kemetco Produces High Quality Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has received initial results from Kemetco Research regarding the recycling tests of lithium-ion battery material received from tier-one companies, referred to in the Company's October 3, 2019 news release. With respect to American Manganese's confidentiality agreement with the tier-one companies, they will be referred to as Company A and Company B.

The work initiated with laboratory studies to determine the optimum conditions to operate a larger scale pilot run to produce larger quantities of material for customer evaluation. Based on the initial laboratory tests nickel cobalt hydroxide was successfully produced from the as received cathode scraps. Recycled samples from Company A reported a recovery of 88.75% for Cobalt and 84.12% for Nickel using the RecycLiCoTM patented process. This material was received as long fine strips and past experience has shown the recoveries can be improved with a different size of shredding enhance separation of the active material from the aluminum foil. This sizing is proprietary to American Manganese which the company will advise to the tier-one companies.

"We have produced high quality nickel-cobalt hydroxide (see photo) from our initial tests of tier-one NCA cathode scrap and are optimizing the conditions for a production run of a larger quantity of material for customer testing, which we are proceeding", says Norm Chow of Kemetco Research.

On the completion of sample lithium-ion battery material from Company A, American Manganese will report on Company B as results are received.

"Lithium-ion batteries for tier-one companies have a high standard for quality and Kemetco is doing an excellent job ensuring that we produce tier-one recycled lithium-ion battery cathode materials," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564116/American-Manganese-Inc-Updates-Recycling-Tests-on-Tier-One-Companies-Lithium-ion-Battery-Materials