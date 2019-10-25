NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Oct 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in communications and IT, today announced its participation in Futurecom 2019, Latin America's largest content and digital transformation event, at Sao Paulo Expo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, from October 28-31, 2019.At the event, NEC will partner with Juniper Networks, DELL Technologies and A10 Networks at booth E71 to introduce the "NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform," a full stack of capabilities for Digital Service Providers (DSPs) in Latin America and throughout the world to provide networks, clouds and applications for the 5G era.In collaboration with ecosystem partners, NEC will showcase technologies and solutions that help DSPs address challenges on how to cost-effectively operationalize and monetize assets that are in heavy demand for the 5G era.On October 31, Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation, will join a panel discussion that highlights societies of the future where all technologies are integrated.Executive Quotes:Juniper Networks"We are pleased with Juniper Networks' multi-year collaboration with NEC and the value of the NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform that resolves 5G network challenges by enhancing network intelligence and simplifying network rollouts to service providers," said Manfred Opificius, Vice President, Service Provider EMEA and CALA & Alliance at Juniper Networks. "Our joint work with NEC in defining a full-stack architecture creates a proven path to service provider transformation. This ecosystem partnership between Juniper and NEC offers rich experience and unique capabilities to meet our customers' needs, which will accelerate innovation and deliver cutting edge solutions for the 5G era."Dell Technologies"Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions is pleased to help the Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem for NEC's 5G Vertical Business Platform become a reality in the LATAM and global market. The next-generation 5G hybrid cloud environment requires agile, reliable and scalable market-ready solutions. To reach these requirements, we partnered with NEC to design our PowerEdge servers as well as IoT solutions into NEC's Hybrid Cloud solution to help enable their 5G Vertical Business Platform. Building on our telecommunications and enterprise expertise, we are proud to work with customers and partners to compress their time to market, create better customer experiences with Tier 1 technology, and reduce cost and complexity through our global supply chain and global field support," said Bryan Jones, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions.A10 Networks"A10 Networks is a strategic alliance partner playing an important role in the security solutions that NEC provides at all layers, including 5G end to end networks. We are not just a global partner, but are doing joint development based on AI engines from NEC. Through the collaboration around NEC's advanced technologies, A10 Networks will be able to provide the network security solutions that are required in the 5G era, and together, we will be able to expand our presence in the market," said Raj Jalan, CTO, A10 Networks.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.