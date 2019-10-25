Superior Video Experience for Huddle and Small Conferencing Rooms

The CAM340+ is a portable high-quality HD intelligent camera that allows a user to communicate from anywhere. Compatible with all common applications, it connects to a computer via a single USB cable and provides a superior video communication experience.

With a versatile monitor mount, which can accommodate displays up to 4cm thick, easy-to-carry size, and durable construction, the CAM340+ gives users the flexibility to make any room or space a huddle room. A performance-quality multi-glass lens with deep focus and impressive 120° FOV gives an ultra-wide field for view video conferencing, allowing everyone at the table into a meeting with minimal distortion. An optional wall mount and remote control is available.

Meetings can be in 4K, giving a picture technology that quadruples the pixel count of Full HD, creating sharper images. With a 4X zoom, the CAM340+ scans the room with no moving parts and no loss of quality. AVer uses SONY EXMOR sensor, features ePTZ (electronic pan tilt zoom) and built-in microphone ideal for the huddle room and small conference room.

Once registered the CAM340+ carries a five-year warranty, considerably more than the industry norm and in line with AVer's superior customer service.

Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales Marketing, comments: "The CAM340+ is the ultimate in huddle room cameras. No more people having to crane their necks to be in the picture or struggling to be heard. AVer makes conferencing easy."

CAM 340+ Price: £399 ex VAT

Optional Accessories:

Wall Mount Price: £42 ex VAT

Remote Control: £25 ex VAT

CAM340+ Specifications: http://communication.avereurope.com/model/cam340plus

www.avereurope.com

Contact brookscomm for high res images and review opportunities.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education.

With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence, AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction, sustaining a market leadership position with top quality products and services.

