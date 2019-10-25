German developer JP Joule is set to begin construction of a 25.4 MW solar plant to sell power on the spot market as part of a diversified plant portfolio. The facility, in the province of Alberta, will expand the increasing list of unsubsidized projects announced in the region in recent months.The GP Joule Canada Corp unit of German developer GP Joule GmbH, has secured a contract to build the 25.4 MW Innisfail Solar project in Red Deer County, in the Canadian province of Alberta. The project, which the company described as the country's first merchant PV plant, will sell electricity on the spot ...

