BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Appointment of a Director

As part of its succession planning arrangements, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Graeme Proudfoot as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2019. It is the Board's intention that Mr Proudfoot will succeed Mr Cartwright as Chairman of the Board upon his retirement at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 March 2020.

Mr Proudfoot brings a wealth of asset management expertise and experience having spent his executive career at Invesco, latterly as Managing Director, EMEA and CEO of Invesco Pensions. Mr Proudfoot joined Invesco in 1992 as a legal advisor and held various roles within the Invesco Group, including Group Company Secretary of Invesco plc and General Counsel of Invesco Global, before moving to take responsibility for a number of businesses in the UK including Invesco's investment trust business which he led from 1999 until his retirement from Invesco in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr Proudfoot began his career at Wilde Sapte, Solicitors, practising as a corporate finance lawyer in London and New York.

Mr Proudfoot does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

Mr Proudfoot was previously a Director of the following publicly listed company: Invesco Markets III plc

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R (1) to (6) in respect of Mr Proudfoot.

Mr K Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

25 October 2019