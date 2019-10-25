The "Brexit: Scenarios Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Since the April extension of the UK's timeline for exiting the EU to October 31, 2019, MNCs have been enhancing and carefully updating their contingency plan assumptions.
However, significant uncertainty continues to weigh on the market, complicating planning. The author believes that a downside in Brexit negotiations is increasingly likely, and that any short- or long-term Brexit outcome will be accompanied by increased market and pound volatility and prolonged business uncertainty in 2019 and beyond.
This report provides multinationals with updated scenarios on the UK's political, economic, and overall Brexit outlook to help manage short- and long-term assumptions and planning.
What you will learn
- Baseline scenarios to help MNCs prepare for changing conditions
- Short- and long-term trade scenarios
- Industry-specific checklists for contingency
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- What MNCs Should Plan For: Baseline Scenarios
- Short-Term Trade Scenarios
- Conservative Leadership Challenge
- New Elections
- New Elections: Brexit Options
- New Elections: Political Party Platforms
- Second Referendum Likelihood
- Political Scenarios: H2 2019
- Long-Term Trade Scenarios: After Article 50 Extension
- Overview of Long-Term Trade Scenarios
- Breakdown of Long-Term Trade Scenarios
- Downside Scenario: Hard Brexit
- Hard Brexit Assumptions
Planning for No-Deal Brexit
- UK Contingency Plans
- Recommended Planning Process
- Brexit: Identify Your Exposure (Step 1)
- Checklist for Contingency: FMCG/Consumer Goods
- Checklist for Contingency: Healthcare Life Sciences
- Checklist for Contingency: Chemicals
- Checklist for Contingency: Industrial Manufacturers
- Checklist for Contingency: Technology
