Since the April extension of the UK's timeline for exiting the EU to October 31, 2019, MNCs have been enhancing and carefully updating their contingency plan assumptions.

However, significant uncertainty continues to weigh on the market, complicating planning. The author believes that a downside in Brexit negotiations is increasingly likely, and that any short- or long-term Brexit outcome will be accompanied by increased market and pound volatility and prolonged business uncertainty in 2019 and beyond.

This report provides multinationals with updated scenarios on the UK's political, economic, and overall Brexit outlook to help manage short- and long-term assumptions and planning.

What you will learn

Baseline scenarios to help MNCs prepare for changing conditions

Short- and long-term trade scenarios

Industry-specific checklists for contingency

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

What MNCs Should Plan For: Baseline Scenarios

Short-Term Trade Scenarios

Conservative Leadership Challenge

New Elections

New Elections: Brexit Options

New Elections: Political Party Platforms

Second Referendum Likelihood

Political Scenarios: H2 2019

Long-Term Trade Scenarios: After Article 50 Extension

Overview of Long-Term Trade Scenarios

Breakdown of Long-Term Trade Scenarios

Downside Scenario: Hard Brexit

Hard Brexit Assumptions

Planning for No-Deal Brexit

UK Contingency Plans

Recommended Planning Process

Brexit: Identify Your Exposure (Step 1)

Checklist for Contingency: FMCG/Consumer Goods

Checklist for Contingency: Healthcare Life Sciences

Checklist for Contingency: Chemicals

Checklist for Contingency: Industrial Manufacturers

Checklist for Contingency: Technology

