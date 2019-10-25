Lassa Tyres Shifting Gear With Its Smart Factory

Lassa Tyres is selling tyres produced in its smart factory, which was built with a 300 million USD joint investment of Sabanci Holding and Bridgestone Corporation Tyres produced in the Aksaray Manufacturing Plant, which has reached important production figures in less than a year, are sold in 56 countries from Chile to South Korea and from Sweden to Malaysia

The second manufacturing plant of Lassa Tyres is showcasing best examples of Industry 4.0 applications, and will produce 4.2 million units once it reaches full capacity

ISTANBUL, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Tyre Manufacturing Inc.'s Aksaray Plant started the autonomous era in 2018, taking advantage of new generation technologies such as robotics applications, data analytics and digitalization coupled with a qualified employee force. The plant strikes attention with the production capacity it has reached in less than a year, and with the international sales figures.

Lassa Tyres is increasing its competitive power with value added production applications like fully automatic tyre transfer system, simultaneous tyre tracking through the digital twin of the plant in a cyber platforms and augmented reality. The tyres produced at the new plant which will produce 4.2 million tyres once it reaches full capacity, is exported to 56 countries. With the combined capacity of Aksaray and Kocaeli Plants, Lassa Tyres is producing 1 tyre in every 2.5 seconds.

Autonomous Phase in Tyres

Tyres produced at the Aksaray Plant nearly never touch the ground with the fully automatic tyre transfer system. The digital twin set-up in a cyber environment enables operators to follow-up tyres with remote technology and intervene any problems at most in 2 minutes.

Tyres are produced with 0 defect at the plant which also adds value to the environment by consuming 30% less energy. Possible malfunctioning of equipment can be foreseen using the proactive maintenance system. Smart vehicles in the plant recognize people and accordingly arrange their speeds and optimize their route. Raw materials are transferred using a closed circuit system and Solar panels placed in the administrative building help produce electricity and all rain and wastewater is fed back to the system.

Lassa Tyres grew its export figures by 10% compound annual growth rate in the last 5 years, while reaching a growth of 60% in terms of sales figures Lassa Tyres increased the number of countries it operates to 80 and thus achieved 41% territorial growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017095/LASSA_Aksaray_Factory.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967404/Lassa_Tyres_Logo.jpg