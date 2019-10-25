Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Q3 2019 Business Review

Press Release 25 October 2019 at 12:00 EEST
Next Games' January-September 2019 Business Review will be published on Friday 1 November 2019 at 08:00 EEST. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/reports/
We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' Q3 2019 Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.
Audiocast and phone conference
The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_1101_q3_fi/
The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 360027
The English audiocast starts at 10:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_1101_q3/
The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 166671
|Location
|Phone Number
|Denmark, Copenhagen
|+45 35 15 80 48
|Finland, Helsinki
|+358 (0)9 7479 0360
|France, Paris
|+33 (0)1 76 77 22 73
|Germany, Frankfurt
|+49 (0)69 2222 13426
|Ireland, Dublin
|+353 (0)1 246 5637
|Italy, Rome
|+39 06 8750 0722
|Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|+352 2088 0403
|Netherlands, Amsterdam
|+31 (0) 20 721 9250
|Norway, Oslo
|+47 2100 2613
|Sweden, Stockholm
|+46 (0)8 5033 6573
|Switzerland, Geneva
|+41 (0)22 567 5728
|United Kingdom, Local
|+44 (0)330 336 9104
|United States, Los Angeles
|+1 323-794-2442
Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports on the same day.
Additional information:
Saara Bergström
CMO
investors@nextgames.com
+358 (0)50 483 3896
About Next Games
Next Games