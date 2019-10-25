Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Q3 2019 Business Review

Press Release 25 October 2019 at 12:00 EEST



Next Games' January-September 2019 Business Review will be published on Friday 1 November 2019 at 08:00 EEST. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/reports/

We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' Q3 2019 Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

Audiocast and phone conference

The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_1101_q3_fi/



The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 360027

The English audiocast starts at 10:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_1101_q3/

The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 166671





Location Phone Number Denmark, Copenhagen +45 35 15 80 48 Finland, Helsinki +358 (0)9 7479 0360 France, Paris +33 (0)1 76 77 22 73 Germany, Frankfurt +49 (0)69 2222 13426 Ireland, Dublin +353 (0)1 246 5637 Italy, Rome +39 06 8750 0722 Luxembourg, Luxembourg +352 2088 0403 Netherlands, Amsterdam +31 (0) 20 721 9250 Norway, Oslo +47 2100 2613 Sweden, Stockholm +46 (0)8 5033 6573 Switzerland, Geneva +41 (0)22 567 5728 United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9104 United States, Los Angeles +1 323-794-2442

Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports on the same day.

Additional information:

Saara Bergström

CMO

investors@nextgames.com

+358 (0)50 483 3896

About Next Games

Next Games



