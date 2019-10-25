Malaysian International Furniture Fair Wins Inaugural Malaysia Iconic Event Award

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), the largest and most global event of its kind in Southeast Asia organised by Informa Markets, was presented with "The Malaysia Iconic Event Award" as an industry leader and a role model at the inaugural Malaysia Business Awards (MBEA) 2019 at a ceremony held in the capital last night.

The award from MACEOS (The Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers) recognises the success of MIFF in creating a highly valuable industry nationally and regionally including its economic contribution and impact.

The selection noted the iconic event's organiser has also adopted innovative and creative elements in the event's planning and execution, marketing, sales and branding, stakeholders and client services management.

MIFF General Manager Ms Karen Goi and Muar Furniture Association (MFA) Acting Deputy President Mr Christopher Yau were on stage to receive the award from guest-of-honour Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister YB Dr Ong Kian Ming.

The shared limelight further cements the strategic partnership between MIFF and MFA established since 2013.

"MIFF is honoured to be recognised by the voice of Malaysia's business events industry. Over the years, we have worked hard to raise the profile of MIFF and Malaysia as a global procurement hub and built strong relationships with the furniture industry in Malaysia and across the world. This prestigious award is a tribute to our trade partners and valued customers for their continuing trust and confidence in MIFF and adds another milestone to our 25th anniversary this year," said Karen Goi.

"MFA is proud to play a role in the success of MIFF which continues to deliver world class organisation and excellent value. We are good working partners in our common goal to elevate the Malaysian furniture industry. This accolade is a culmination of MIFF's commitment and effort to be a meaningful partner to local furniture companies. MIFF provides a great platform for us to engage with retailers from 140 countries, which would not have been possible without it. The country has built a reputation as a trusted global furniture producer with quality products for all types of furniture," said Christopher Yau.

MIFF is organised by UBM Malaysia, a part of Informa Markets, the world's largest exhibition organiser. The show is held in March every year at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre and Putra World Trade Centre.

The next MIFF is scheduled from March 6-9 in 2020.

For more information, visit www.miff.com.my or email: info@miff.com.my.

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is Southeast Asia's most global and largest industry trade show of its kind serving 20,000 furniture professionals from 140 countries across the world. Held annually in March, the show offers a comprehensive selection of all kinds of home and commercial furniture including Malaysia's renowned top-quality wood furniture and the most extensive office solutions in the region. Since its inception in 1995, the show is an UFI-approved event by The Global Association for Exhibition Industry. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets (UBM Malaysia), a division of Informa plc, the leading B2B Events organiser in the world.

