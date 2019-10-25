Valmet chosen as the second most attractive employer by the engineering professionals in Finland

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EET



Valmet has been chosen as the second most attractive employer by the Finnish engineering professionals. The ranking was published in Universum's annual survey, which is the biggest employer survey in Finland. Last year Valmet was ranked as fourth.

Valmet has done comprehensive work for its employer brand across organizational boundaries.

"We are very proud of this recognition, as it means our hard work for Valmet's employer brand has really paid off. I want to thank everyone at Valmet for contributing to the development of our company culture and making it visible day by day through concrete actions in the work place. The most important part in creating an engaging employee experience are the inspiring and rewarding moments - that feeling when everything works together. Receiving this ranking is definitely one of these moments," says Julia Macharey, Valmet's Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development.

Universum's survey polled 1,017 engineering professionals.

Valmet on the look-out for fresh talent

Valmet has job opportunities for talented people around the world. Currently there are 129 open positions globally. The company is looking for professionals with a background in various industries and potential to grow with its global and diverse team.

Information about Universum

Universum is a global leader in employer branding. Its services include actionable research, strategic consulting, and data-driven communications and social media solutions for talent branding, sourcing, and analytics. On an annual basis, Universum surveys over 1,000,000 students and professionals world-wide.

