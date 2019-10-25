First Sentinel Plc - Exercise of Shareholder Warrants

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or an offer in relation to any securities of First Sentinel Plc or of any other entity and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any such securities.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and shall therefore cease to be inside information.

25 October 2019

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Exercise of Shareholder Warrants

Issue of Equity

First Sentinel Plc ("First Sentinel" or the "Company") (NEX: FSEN) is pleased to announce that today it issued 4,000,000 shares pursuant to the exercise of 2,000,000 shareholder warrants at 10p per share each by Mr Alexander Easdale and Mr James Easdale granted at the time of the Company's IPO in April 2017 (the "Shares") to raise £400,000 for investment and working capital purposes.

Following the issue of the Shares, the following holdings fall to be disclosed under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules:

Name of Shareholder Holdings Percentage of Share Capital Mr Alexander Easdale 4,000,000 18.74% Mr James Easdale 4,000,000 18.74% Mr Alexander Gray 400,000 1.87% *On Demand Lawyers SA

(Mr Colin Maltby) 500,000 2.34% *Mr Brian Stockbridge 514,947 2.41% *Mrs Aimee Freeding 514,947 2.41% *Mr Shane Perry 707,937 3.32%

* Directors of the Company

Application is being made for the Shares to be admitted to trading on NEX and it is expected that Admission will become effective and dealing in the Shares will commence on or around 1 November 2019. The Shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following the issue of the Shares, the Company will have 21,334,866 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares.

The above figure of 21,334,866 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

For further corporate information, please contact:

Mr. Brian Stockbridge

CEO

First Sentinel Plc

Tel: + 44 (0) 7876 888 011

NEX Corporate Advisor

Beaumont Cornish Limited

James Biddle / Roland Cornish

Tel: +44(0)20 7628 3396