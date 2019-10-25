Improved performance in Q3; LFL revenue less pass-through costs +0.5% (+0.7% incl. Kantar); full-year guidance reiterated

Q3 £ million1 reported constant ? LFL ? LFL incl.

Kantar Reported revenue 3,291 5.2% 1.9% 1.9% 1.8% Revenue less pass-

through costs 2,725 3.7% 0.5% 0.5% 0.7% YTD Reported revenue 9,659 2.8% 0.5% 0.0% 0.2% Revenue less pass-

through costs 7,924 1.1% -1.2% -1.5% -1.1%

Improvement in Q3 in major markets and sectors

Global Integrated Agencies back to growth in third quarter

Significant improvement in North America and China

Net new business of $3.9 billion in first nine months

Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said:

"WPP's performance in the third quarter is another important step in the strategy we outlined in December 2018 to return the Company to sustainable growth in line with our peers in 2021.

"Our growth in Q3 is encouraging but we are focused on delivering these longer-term goals and know there will be twists and turns along the way. Our guidance for 2019 remains unchanged.

"It continues to be a successful year for new business, with major wins in the quarter including Mondelez and eBay, but just as importantly we are growing and retaining longstanding clients, such as the US Marine Corps and Centrica, who value the depth of our understanding and the longevity of the relationship.

"Yesterday, WPP shareholders voted to approve the Kantar transaction, which will further simplify our business and significantly strengthen our balance sheet, while creating a new partnership for Kantar's future growth and development.

"In the last 12 months, WPP has taken decisive action and made substantial progress on many fronts: we have fewer, stronger agency brands; new leadership in many of our companies; enhanced central teams supporting our companies; and a renewed commitment to creativity, powered by technology. We have cemented our position as the largest partner to the world's leading technology firms and, most importantly, the work we do continues to be highly valued by our clients as we adapt to their changing needs in a dynamic marketplace."

Revenue analysis

million 2019 reported constant3 LFL4 Acquisitions 2018 LFL incl.

Kantar First quarter 2,992 1.0% -0.8% -1.7% 0.9% 2,964 -1.3% Second quarter 3,376 2.2% 0.3% -0.3% 0.6% 3,303 0.1% First half 6,368 1.6% -0.3% -0.9% 0.6% 6,267 -0.6% Third quarter 3,291 5.2% 1.9% 1.9% 0.0% 3,129 1.8% First 9 months5 9,659 2.8% 0.5% 0.0% 0.5% 9,396 0.2% Kantar first 9 months6 1,898 2.4% 1.2% 1.3% Group first 9 months incl. Kantar 11,557 2.7% 0.6% 0.2%

Revenue less pass-through costs analysis

million 2019 reported constant LFL Acquisitions 2018 LFL incl. Kantar First quarter 2,471 -1.0% -2.8% -3.3% 0.5% 2,496 -2.8% Second quarter 2,728 0.6% -1.3% -1.7% 0.4% 2,713 -1.4% First half 5,199 -0.2% -2.0% -2.5% 0.5% 5,209 -2.0% Third quarter 2,725 3.7% 0.5% 0.5% 0.0% 2,628 0.7% First 9 months5 7,924 1.1% -1.2% -1.5% 0.3% 7,837 -1.1% Kantar first 9 months6 1,442 1.9% 0.8% 0.8% Group first 9 months incl. Kantar 9,366 1.2% -0.9% -1.1%

Third Quarter Review

Revenue

In the third quarter of 2019, reported revenue from continuing operations (i.e. excluding Kantar) was up 5.2% at £3.291 billion. Revenue in constant currency was up 1.9% compared with last year, the difference to the reported number reflecting the weakening of the pound sterling against a number of currencies, but particularly the US dollar. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was also up 1.9%, compared with -0.9% in the first half. Geographically, like-for-like revenue growth in the third quarter was stronger in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa the Middle East and Central Eastern Europe, with Western Continental Europe and the United Kingdom up strongly, partly offset by North America. South East Asia, Latin America and the Middle East were particularly strong with Africa and ANZ more difficult. By sector, the Group's Global Integrated Agencies were up strongly, but Public Relations and the Group's Specialist Agencies performed less well.

In the third quarter, there was an improvement in revenue less pass-through costs from continuing operations, with constant currency and like-for-like growth of 0.5%, the first quarter of growth since the second quarter of 2018, and significantly stronger than the -2.5% in the first half. All regions showed improvement compared with the first half.

Regional review

Revenue analysis Third Quarter

million 2019 reported constant7 LFL8 2018 LFL incl. Kantar N. America 1,243 3.8% -1.8% -1.9% 1,197 -1.9% United Kingdom 426 1.4% 1.4% 1.5% 420 1.2% W. Cont Europe 613 4.6% 3.6% 1.9% 586 1.8% AP, LA, AME, CEE9 1,009 9.0% 5.8% 6.9% 926 6.4% Total Group10 3,291 5.2% 1.9% 1.9% 3,129 1.8% Kantar11 650 3.4% 1.0% 1.4% Group incl. Kantar 3,941 4.9% 1.7% 1.8%

Revenue less pass-through costs analysis Third Quarter

million 2019 reported constant LFL 2018 LFL incl. Kantar N. America 1,034 3.2% -2.3% -3.5% 1,001 -3.2% United Kingdom 334 0.6% 0.6% 3.1% 332 2.1% W. Cont Europe 518 3.4% 2.4% 1.7% 501 1.8% AP, LA, AME, CEE 839 5.7% 2.7% 4.0% 794 4.1% Total Group10 2,725 3.7% 0.5% 0.5% 2,628 0.7% Kantar11 492 3.8% 1.3% 1.6% Group incl. Kantar 3,217 3.7% 0.6% 0.7%

North America, although still negative, improved, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs from continuing operations down 3.5%, compared with -8.8% in the first quarter and -5.9% in the second quarter. Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R, Grey and AKQA showed significant improvement compared with the first half.

The United Kingdom continued to grow, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs from continuing operations up 3.1%, compared with +2.9% in the second quarter and +1.2% for the first half, as Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R, BCW and AKQA showed significant improvement.

Western Continental Europe grew for the first time this year, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs from continuing operations up 1.7% in the third quarter, compared with -0.2% in both quarter one and quarter two. Germany, the Group's largest market in the region, showed significant improvement, together with Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey, with France, Italy and the Netherlands more challenging.

Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa the Middle East and Central Eastern Europe was the strongest performing region, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs from continuing operations, up 4.0% in the third quarter, compared with 0.7% growth in the second quarter and 1.1% for the first half. Latin America, the Middle East and Central Eastern Europe performed particularly well, with Asia Pacific and Africa more difficult. In Asia Pacific, all of the Group's major markets, except China and Thailand, grew, with India, the Group's second largest market in the region, up over 15%. Australia New Zealand performed below the Group average in the third quarter, with some of the Group's creative and specialist businesses under pressure.

Business sector review

Revenue analysis Third Quarter

million 2019 reported constant12 LFL13 2018 Global Int. Agencies14 2,542 7.0% 3.7% 3.4% 2,376 Public Relations 241 6.0% 2.0% 0.4% 227 Specialist Agencies 508 -3.5% -6.3% -4.8% 526 Total Group15 3,291 5.2% 1.9% 1.9% 3,129 Kantar16 650 3.4% 1.0% 1.4% 629 Group incl. Kantar 3,941 4.9% 1.7% 1.8% 3,758

Revenue less pass-through costs analysis Third Quarter

million 2019 reported constant LFL 2018 Global Int. Agencies 2,036 4.9% 1.7% 1.7% 1,941 Public Relations 225 4.5% 0.6% -0.9% 215 Specialist Agencies 464 -1.7% -4.7% -3.4% 472 Total Group15 2,725 3.7% 0.5% 0.5% 2,628 Kantar16 492 3.8% 1.3% 1.6% 475 Group incl. Kantar 3,217 3.7% 0.6% 0.7% 3,103

In the third quarter of 2019, like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs in the Group's Global Integrated Agencies was up 1.7%, compared with -3.4% in quarter one and -0.3% in quarter two. This improvement came largely from North America, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, with Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R and Grey showing significant improvement compared with the first half. Following the merger, VMLY&R grew in the third quarter both globally and in the United States.

Public Relations, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs -0.9%, showed some improvement compared with -1.5% in the first half and -2.6% in quarter two. This was driven by an improving trend in the United Kingdom and Western Continental Europe, partly offset by slightly weaker performance in North America and Asia Pacific.

The Group's Specialist Agencies, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs down 3.4%, showed a significant improvement over the -7.1% in quarter two and -5.7% in the first half, with Geometry, AKQA, Brand Consulting and Commarco stronger.

Balance sheet highlights

Average net debt in the first nine months of 2019 was £4.477 billion, compared to £5.102 billion in 2018, at 2019 exchange rates, a decrease of £625 million. This improvement is largely explained by the disposal of various non-core associates and subsidiaries over the last 12 months (including one of the Group's freehold properties in New York), which in aggregate realised £456 million. Net debt at 30 September 2019 was £4.469 billion, compared to £4.962 billion on 30 September 2018, at 2019 exchange rates, a decrease of £493 million.

No shares were purchased in the first 9 months of 2019.

Financial guidance

Our financial guidance for 2019 was previously given including Kantar and remains unchanged, both including and excluding Kantar, as follows:

Like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs down 1.5% to 2.0%

Headline operating margin to revenue less pass-through costs down around 1.0 margin point on a constant currency basis (excluding the impact of IFRS 16)

Appendix

Regional Review

Revenue analysis First Nine Months

million 2019 reported constant LFL 2018 LFL incl. Kantar N. America 3,577 0.8% -4.9% -5.8% 3,550 -5.5% United Kingdom 1,334 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% 1,316 1.2% W. Cont Europe 1,876 2.2% 2.8% 1.2% 1,836 1.3% AP, LA, AME, CEE 2,872 6.6% 5.8% 6.5% 2,694 5.9% Total Group17 9,659 2.8% 0.5% 0.0% 9,396 0.2% Kantar18 1,898 2.4% 1.2% 1.3% 1,855 Total Group incl. Kantar 11,557 2.7% 0.6% 0.2% 11,251

Revenue less pass-through costs analysis First Nine Months

million 2019 reported constant LFL 2018 LFL incl.grid Kantar N. America 2,985 0.9% -4.8% -6.1% 2,959 -5.7% United Kingdom 1,026 0.9% 0.9% 1.9% 1,018 0.8% W. Cont Europe 1,560 0.4% 0.9% 0.4% 1,553 0.5% AP, LA, AME, CEE 2,353 2.0% 1.4% 2.1% 2,307 2.5% Total Group17 7,924 1.1% -1.2% -1.5% 7,837 -1.1% Kantar18 1,442 1.9% 0.8% 0.8% 1,415 Total Group incl. Kantar 9,366 1.2% -0.9% -1.1% 9,252

Business Sector Review

Revenue analysis First Nine Months

million 2019 reported constant LFL 2018 Global Int Agencies 7,416 4.0% 1.7% 1.2% 7,130 Public Relations 712 4.6% 1.2% -0.6% 681 Spec. Agencies 1,531 -3.4% -5.5% -5.2% 1,585 Total Group17 9,659 2.8% 0.5% 0.0% 9,396 Kantar18 1,898 2.4% 1.2% 1.3% 1,855 Group incl. Kantar 11,557 2.7% 0.6% 0.2% 11,251

Revenue less pass-through costs analysis First Nine Months

million 2019 reported constant LFL 2018 Global Int Agencies 5,894 1.9% -0.3% -0.6% 5,786 Public Relations 667 3.4% 0.1% -1.3% 645 Spec. Agencies 1,363 -3.1% -5.3% -5.3% 1,406 Total Group17 7,924 1.1% -1.2% -1.5% 7,837 Kantar18 1,442 1.9% 0.8% 0.8% 1,415 Group incl. Kantar 9,366 1.2% -0.9% -1.1% 9,252

