Oncoinvent: Publication of Standardization Model for Activity of Radium-224

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncoinvent announced today that research relating to a radioactivity standard for radium-224 (224Ra) in secular equilibrium has been published in the Journal of Applied Radiation and Isotopes by Oncoinvent research scientist Elisa Napoli and researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This is an important step in the development of Radspherin as the standard will form the basis for calibration of clinical doses of Radspherin.

Publication Abstract

A standard for activity of 224Ra in secular equilibrium with its progeny has been developed, based on triple-to-double coincidence ratio (TDCR) liquid scintillation (LS) counting. The standard was confirmed by efficiency. Secondary standard ionization chambers were calibrated with an expanded uncertainty of 0.62% (k?=?2). Calibration settings were also determined for a 5?mL flame-sealed ampoule on several commercial reentrant ionization chambers (dose calibrators).

A free access copy of the article can be obtained through the science direct website:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0969804319307195

