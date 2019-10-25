PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group announces the commencing date for its exchange-traded Series 001P-05 bonds 25-Oct-2019 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group announces the commencing date for its exchange-traded Series 001P-05 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia - 25 October 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the commencing date for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-05 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralised custody, to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds 001P with the identification number 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 (ISIN not assigned). The commencing date for the bonds placement is set for 31 October, 2019. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the five largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, the Leningrad and Moscow regions. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: IOD TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 Sequence No.: 25192 EQS News ID: 897409 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=897409&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

