Technavio has been monitoring the global organic chicken market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.54 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 19% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005221/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global organic chicken market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 109-page report with TOC on "Organic Chicken Market Analysis Report by Type (fresh and frozen and processed), End-Users (household and food services), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic chicken. In addition, interactive packaging adopted by vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic chicken market.

Organically raised chickens have access to nutritionally rich food and have fewer toxins in their bodies. They are also free from various antibiotics and pesticides that could cause serious health disorders in consumers. Moreover, regulatory bodies such as the USDA prohibit the use of antibodies and encourage the use of organic feed for livestock. Such regulations are preventing the entry of antibiotics, pesticides, and other harmful substances in consumer foods. The improved health benefits coupled with increasing awareness about the consumption of organic chicken are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Organic Chicken Companies:

Foster Farms

Foster Farms owns and operates its business across segments such as fresh chicken, fresh turkey, frozen meals and snacks, frozen ready-to-cook chicken, deli, and refrigerated meals and snacks. The company offers a wide range of chicken products such as organic chicken grill pack and organic drumsticks made from USDA-certified chicken.

Hain Celestial

Hain Celestial owns and operates its business across segments such as food and beverages and personal care. The company offers a wide range of certified organic chicken products under its brand Plainville Farms and FreeBird.

Perdue Farms

Perdue Farms owns and operates its business across segments such as Perdue Foods and Perdue AgriBusiness. The company offers a wide range of USDA-certified organic chicken under its brand PERDUE HARVESTLAND and USDA-certified organic fully cooked chicken products under the brand PERDUE SIMPLY SMART.

Pilgrim's

Pilgrim's owns and operate its business across segments such as Pilgrim's, Country Pride, Gold'n Plump, Just BARE, and FreshTrace. The company offers a wide range of USDA-certified organic chicken products.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods owns and operates its business across various segments including beef, pork, chicken, prepared foods, and others. The company offers a wide range of organic chicken products, including organic chicken and organic uncured chicken sausages, certified by the National Organic Program under its subsidiary Tecumseh Poultry.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Organic Chicken Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Fresh and frozen

Processed

Organic Chicken End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Household

Food services

Organic Chicken Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Organic Packaged Food Market Global organic packaged food market by product (dairy, bakery, and confectionaries; meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetables; sauces, dressings, condiments, and spreads; and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Non-GMO Foods Market Global non-GMO foods market by product (non-GMO cereals and grains, non-GMO liquor, non-GMO meat and poultry, non-GMO bakery products, non-GMO edible oils, and other non-GMO foods), distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, food specialist retailers, convenience stores, online retailing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005221/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/