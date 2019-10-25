GB Group (GBG) expects to report strong revenue and profit growth for H120, with exceptional organic growth boosted by recent acquisitions. Constant currency organic growth of 18% is ahead of the company's double-digit target, boosted to a large extent by the signing of contracts in the Fraud division that had been expected in H2. Management expects to meet FY20 consensus estimates, implying a stronger weighting to H1 revenues and profits than in previous years. We maintain our forecasts.

