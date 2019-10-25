Technavio has been monitoring the global sponge and scouring pads market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.7 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 133-page report with TOC on "Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Analysis Report by End-Users (residential and non-residential), Distribution Channel (offline and online), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the evolving middle-class population and increasing disposable income. In addition, the expansion of product portfolios by vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the sponge and scouring pads market.

Factors such as rapid urbanization and a growing number of dual-income households have increased consumer spend on homecare and cleaning products. Emerging economies such as China and India are witnessing a strong growth of the middle-class population. The rising middle-class population is creating significant growth opportunities for market vendors across the globe leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Sponge and Scouring Pads Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. owns and operates business across segments such as industrial, safety and graphics, healthcare, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers a wide range of sponges and scouring pads. The company offers sponge and scouring pads for both consumer and industrial purposes under brands such as Scotch-Brite, Scotch, and Ocelo brands.

Armaly Brands Inc.

Armaly Brands Inc.owns and operates business across consumer and commercial segments. The company offers sponges for consumer and commercial use under brands such as Brillo, AutoShow, Estracell, and Armaly Proplus. The company also offers a wide range of scouring pads in the consumer segment.

Newell Brands Inc.

Newell Brands Inc. owns and operates business across segments such as food and appliances, home and outdoor living, learning and development, and others. The company offers a wide range of sponge and scouring pads for both residential and non-residential use.

The Clorox Co.

The Clorox Co. owns and operates business across various segments such as cleaning, household, lifestyle, and international. The company offers a wide range of sponge and scouring pads for cleaning utensils, surfaces of kitchen, and bathrooms.

The Procter Gamble Co.

The Procter Gamble Co. owns and operates business across segments such as fabric and home care; baby, feminine, and family care; beauty, healthcare, and grooming. The company offers a wide range of sponge and scouring pads for dish cleaning, floor cleaning, and surface cleaning applications.

Sponge and Scouring Pads End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Residential

Non-residential

Sponge and Scouring Pads Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Sponge and Scouring Pads Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

