The manufacturing facility, idled a few years ago, will produce bifacial modules. The company claims panel efficiency exceeds 20.5% and the factory has an annual production capacity of around 200 MW.Italian utility Enel has resumed manufacturing activity at its 3Sun solar module factory in Catania, Sicily. The company said the facility, with an annual production capacity of 200 MW, will manufacture heterojunction (HJT) bifacial solar panels with a power output of 400 W and efficiency of more than 20.5%. "The goal is to be able to overcome the theoretical limit of silicon efficiency in the next ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...