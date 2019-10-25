Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

October 25, 2019 at 4.30 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Shareholding of Oras Invest in Kemira has gone above the threshold of 20 per cent

This is a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act.Kemira Oyj has on October 25, 2019 received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

According to the notification, holdings of Oras Invest Oy in shares of Kemira Oyj on October 25, 2019 has gone above the threshold of 20% and is 31,278,217 shares representing 20.1% of the share capital and votes in the company.

The share capital of Kemira Oyj consists of 155,342,557 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

