Following the Acquisition and Integration of CFN Media, Company Focuses on Rapidly Growing, Multi-Billion Dollar Cannabis Industry

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2019) - CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owner and operator of CFN Media, the industry's leading agency and digital financial media network dedicated to the legal cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the company's name change and ticker symbol change from Accelerize Inc. (ACLZ).



The name and ticker symbol change is effective as of October 24, 2019.



Global consumer cannabis spending is expected to climb 38% to $16.9 billion this year, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, and Cowen & Co. believes that the legal cannabis market could reach as much as $75 billion by 2030. At least some form of medical cannabis is already legal in 47 states, four territories, and 23 countries, while 11 states, Washington D.C., and two countries have legalized adult-use cannabis. These numbers are poised to grow over the coming years based on pending legislation.



"We are excited to begin the next chapter of growth within the rapidly growing, multi-billion dollar cannabis industry following the acquisition and integration of CFN Media," said CFN Enterprises Inc. Chairman and CEO Brian Ross. "Since launching in June 2013, the team has built a leading global cannabis media brand, while working with both private and public companies."



"We are actively exploring synergistic M&A opportunities in the space while leveraging existing assets to capitalize on new opportunities in the burgeoning CBD market, as well as the financial, health, wellness, biotech, and other subsets of the industry," he added.



The Company encourages existing shareholders and new investors to call 1-833-420-CNFN and speak with our shareholder services team and learn more about recent developments.



About CFN Enterprises Inc.



CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) owns and operates CFN Media, the industry's leading agency and digital financial media network dedicated to the burgeoning CBD market and legal cannabis industry.



For more information, visit our website at www.cfnenterprisesinc.com.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT



This press release may contain forward-looking statements from CFN Enterprises Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when CFN Enterprises Inc. describes the growth of the cannabis industry and expected spending and market size, the future legalization prospects of cannabis, potential future M&A and other opportunities and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, CFN Enterprises Inc. is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of CFN Enterprises Inc. only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of CFN Enterprises Inc. to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, CFN Enterprises Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting CFN Enterprises Inc., reference is made to CFN Enterprises Inc.'s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholder Relations

833-420-2636

investors@cfnenterprisesinc.com

