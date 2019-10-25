Web Presence: Credit Counsel, Inc. Updates Latest Job Opportunities at the South Florida Debt Recovery Company

Christopher Mihoulides, founder of Credit Counsel, Inc., based in South Florida, posts latest job openings at the successful, self-styled 'cash flow company.'

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / Serving clients-including multiple Fortune 1000 companies-for more than 20 years, acclaimed accounts receivable management firm Credit Counsel, Inc., situated in beautiful South Florida, proudly boasts a 5-star rating on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting websites, with users praising the organization's 'positive outlook' and 'great environment,' among other highlights. Founder of the self-styled 'cash flow company,' Christopher Mihoulides provides a closer look at current work opportunities at the firm.

"Right now, we're looking for an enthusiastic collection agent with a positive attitude and a focus on customer service," explains Mihoulides.

Credit Counsel, Inc., he says, is non-industry exclusive, and does not buy debt. "The role in question calls for frequent problem-solving intended to resolve financial conflicts, obtaining immediate payment resolution in the process, in order to clear debt," adds the Credit Counsel, Inc. boss.

Credit Counsel, Inc. calls upon its team, Mihoulides says, not only to be an integral part of operations but also to be a piece of the company's overall direction.

Requirements for the currently available collection agent role in question include excellent oral and written communication skills, Microsoft Office application experience, the ability to plan, prepare, and execute strategies, self-motivation, and a winning attitude. "Any candidate should also be results-oriented," adds Mihoulides, "while experience within the field of medical debt recovery is also considered a plus."

Compensation for the position is representative of salary plus commission, bonus, and residual income.

Christopher Mihoulides founded Credit Counsel, Inc. in 1997. More than two decades on, the firm is widely praised by current and former staff and clients for its non-bureaucratic atmosphere and innovative, flexible, and state of the art working environment.

Credit Counsel, Inc. boss Mihoulides has previously spoken at length on topics including professional debt recovery strategy, Credit Counsel, Inc.'s medical, occupational health, and commercial collections processes, the advantages of using Credit Counsel, Inc., and the firm's ethical international collections process, as well as its technology-led approach to debt collection services.

Last month, he also reflected on ACA International's response to recently proposed new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rulemaking.

"In its comments, ACA International provided a clear road map of suggested improvements which can be made to the proposed rulemaking," adds Mihoulides, wrapping up, "to ensure that the final version reflects the best interests of those working with consumers and creditors on a daily basis."

To find out more about Christopher Mihoulides and Credit Counsel, Inc., head to http://www.creditcounselinc.com/. For further information about current employment opportunities at Credit Counsel, Inc., meanwhile, visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/employment/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564140/Credit-Counsel-Inc-Updates-Latest-Job-Opportunities-at-the-South-Florida-Debt-Recovery-Company