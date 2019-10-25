The world's solar superpower added only 16 GW of new generation capacity up to the end of last month, according to the head of the main industry association. Short of a ten-week miracle, the annual capacity figure seems set for a second consecutive steep annual decline.Despite predictions of a late surge in solar installations in China this year, driven by the publication of new subsidy guidelines, there are signs the world's biggest solar marketplace may experience another precipitous year-on-year decline. Wang Bohua, chief secretary of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) said ...

