Technavio has been monitoring the global telecom billing outsourcing market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 6.75 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global telecom billing outsourcing market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 150-page report with TOC on "Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Analysis Report by Customer Type (wireless and fixed line), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the rapid growth in mobile subscribers. In addition, the rising popularity of convergent billing is anticipated to boost the growth of the telecom billing outsourcing market.

The growing consumer demand for high-quality services is compelling telecommunication service providers to offer multiple product catalogs, such as a combination of voice, data, and text. With the rise in the number of unique mobile subscribers, billing process management is becoming more challenging for telecommunication service providers. These factors are driving them to outsource the billing process, which is driving the market growth.

Major Five Telecom Billing Outsourcing Companies:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc owns and operates business across segments such as communications, media technology, financial services, health public service, products, and resources. The company offers telecommunication billing outsourcing services to help transform the operations of telecommunication service providers' BSS/billing capabilities.

Amdocs Ltd.

The company and its consolidated subsidiaries operate as one segment, which designs, develops, markets, implements, and operates amdocsONE as an open and modular set. The company offers telecom billing outsourcing services through its Digital Monetization Solution, which includes convergent charging and billing, creation and management, and over-the-top (OTT) partner monetization solutions.

Cercillion Plc

Cercillion Plc owns and operates business across segments such as services, software, software-as-a-service, and third party. The company offers telecommunication billing outsourcing services through its managed services that include providing IT support, billing, and print operations required to run a complete billing service.

Comarch SA

Comarch SA owns and operates business across segments such as the IT segment, investment segment, sports segment, and medicine segment. The company offers a wide range of services to telecommunication service providers, that include Digital Billing and Revenue Management, Comarch Convergent Billing, and Comarch Customer Order Management Solutions.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. owns and operates business across segments such as carrier business, enterprise business, and consumer business. The company offers Convergent Billing System (CBS) software to provide real-time billing and charging data to improve decision-making in billing processes.

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Customer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Wireless

Fixed line

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

