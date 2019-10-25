The thin film PV maker has reported solid third-quarter results after the opening of its massive, 1.3 GW factory in Ohio. From pv magazine USA. First Solar has had a good day. This morning the company announced the opening of the second-largest PV module factory in the Western Hemisphere, three months ahead of schedule. As clarified in the results call, when fully ramped the mammoth facility in Lake Township will have the ability to pump out 1.3 GW of solar modules per year, up from the 1.2 GW First Solar had initially estimated. This afternoon the company revealed third-quarter results which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...