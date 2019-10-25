Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2019) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is pleased to announce it has secured an engineering services contract supporting the development and detailed design of four ground-mount community solar projects in New York State totaling 18MW AC in rated capacity. The contract is expected to be fulfilled by the end of 2019.

UGE Engineering is the Company's engineering and consulting business which has been gaining significant traction throughout 2019. The business unit leverages UGE's significant worldwide track record, measured at almost 400MW of diverse project experience, which includes projects large and small, domestic and international, and standalone solar as well as projects mixed with other technologies, such as battery storage and generators.

Today's announcement covers development assistance and the detailed design work for four solar projects in New York state totaling 18MW AC in combined capacity. The development scope of work includes technology selection review, preliminary site planning, and energy yield forecasting. The detailed design scope focuses on an Issue for Tender engineered drawing package, including site planning (array and equipment layout), single line diagrams, and electrical studies.

The contract was for approximately US$150,000 and is expected to be fulfilled by the end of this year. Margins on UGE's engineering and consulting services contracts tend to be above those of project work, which is expected on this contract, as well.

"When the Canadian market slowed in 2018, we made the strategic decision to separate out our engineering group into a separate business unit that would leverage its extensive experience to help clients around the world with their project engineering needs," said UGE's COO, Robert van Duynhoven. "Under the leadership of Erik Coverdale, P.Eng, and Marty Fleet, the group is finding success and growing momentum as it works on projects ranging from ground mount solar projects in North America to microgrid development in Africa and beyond."

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing low cost distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost and maximum long-term benefit. With over 380 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

Contact:

investors@ugei.com

917 720-5685

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49135