Marshal Lion Group is on board of IDAX Aurora

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / Marshal Lion Group holds extensive experience of the Polish non-bank lending market. Marshal Lion Group allows investor access into products in a dedicated platform, which are based on actual non-bank loans granted to companies and individual clients.

IDAX is thrilled to launch the new project? from Marshall Lion Group-?MLGC on AURORA, our upgraded version IEO platform which gives users more benefits to enjoy.

We're going to open MLGC/USDT trading pair on IDAX's IEO platform (AURORA) at the specific time below :

Start time:October 30, 2019 18:00 (UTC+8)

End Time:October 31, 2019 18:00 (UTC+8)

Listing time:November 2, 2019 18:00 (UTC+8)

Discount ratio:25% off

Quantity of Discount Token:52,6316 MLGC

Discount price:0.19 USDT

Maximum purchase:500 USDT

About MLGC:

Marshal Lion will issue 120,000,000 tokens at 0.25 USD each, with a total value of 30,000,000 USD. A dedicated platform will allow tokens to be used as a tool for investing into the products offered. Moreover, the entire token sales process will be carried out using the so-called smart contracts, which may be used to ensure fully decentralized financial verification of the project for each potential investor. Smart contracts are simply coded contracts that contain instructions for the token, with the purpose to carry out clearly defined tasks at predetermined time points.

In the case of Marshal Lion, these are purchase of the token, transfer of its ownership, transfer of the token fee to the company for pre-determined investment purposes and then finalization of the process, ending the investment period and participation in the profit

A dedicated platform will allow tokens to be used as a tool for investing into the products offered:

PRIVATE SECTOR LOANS (higher liquidity, higher return rates; loans are granted for 1 month or for up to 6 months; B2B model)

PUBLIC SECTOR LOANS (different return rates, with guaranteed loan repayment; loans are granted for between 3 and 6 months; B2B model)

HYBRID LOANS (higher return rates than those for the public sector, ensure liquidity as seen in the private sector; guarantees high profits with a low risk; loans are granted for between 1 and 6 months; B2B model)

Investors will have the opportunity to take part by spending their token for a particular product. Products based on loans will have various maturity dates and interest rates. Any profit achieved will be settled, allocating 50% for the investors and 50% for Marshal Lion.

Token allocation

Marshal Lion will issue 120,000,000 MLGC tokens at 0.25 USD each, with a total value of 30,000,000 USD. The minimum purpose of the fees will be 20,000,000 million tokens, and the maximum?-?120,000,000 million tokens.

Token Distribution (Contents to the White Paper)

Sales: 83.75%

Advisors: 5%,

Airdrop: 1.25%

Team: 10%

About IDAX Aurora

IDAX is committed to continually providing excellent products and services, constantly improving and enriching the trading market system of IDAX platform, meeting the needs of IDAX' users to make them fully experience it , enjoy safe and fast trading services, promoting high-quality project owners to obtain more user and market choices and supporting. Aurora is the upgraded edition of IDAX Foundation which gives users more benefits to enjoy.

Risk warning: Cryptocurrency investment is subject to high market risk. Please make your investments cautiously. IDAX will make best efforts to choose high quality coins, but will not be responsible for your investment losses.

