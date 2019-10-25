Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle- 'How Visual Merchandising Can Boost Pharmacy Sales

This article offers in-depth insights into the benefits of visual merchandising and analyzes its role in boosting pharma sales. It also provides answers to two frequently asked questions-

1. Why pharmacies need visual merchandising?

2. How do you generate the insights to succeed and grow in a customer-driven pharma retail landscape?

People today tend to associate visual merchandising with retail, making it seem like it's solely reserved for clothing and the CPG goods segment and not the retail pharmacy space. However, one cannot ignore the fact that customers today are well-informed and are looking for not just the products of their choice but a personalized shopping experience. Besides, if you've stocked up on all the essentials in your pharmacy and no one is purchasing them, then it may be very likely that you follow a flawed visual merchandising strategy.

Why Pharma Retailers Need Visual Merchandising?

Visual merchandising is crucial for players across all retail segments. Like the lifestyle, CPG, and other retail segments, pharma retailers must focus on attracting new customers to drive growth and succeed in today's complex retail scenario. Merchandising analytics can help businesses devise new strategies to stay on par with market trends and dynamic fluctuations in the market.

Why Choose Quantzig as Your Next Visual Merchandising Analytics Solutions Provider?

According to Quantzig's merchandising analytics experts, "To succeed in the long run and build tomorrow's merchandising organization, retailers will need to become more agile, digitally enabled, and rooted in advanced analytics."

Business Benefits of Visual Merchandising Analytics:

Personalize in-store experiences

Unravel cross-merchandising opportunities

Capitalize on new upselling opportunities

