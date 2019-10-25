What makes Gleec the best IEO for 2019-20?

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / Gleec Coin's public sale is moving to the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) after being launched as an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in March. Gleec has opted to conduct it's public sale as an IEO, through a cryptocurrency exchange, considering that successful fundraising campaigns on the top exchanges, in the past, have proved to generate at least twice the profit for the investors who participated in the IEO phase.

Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), as the name suggests, is conducted on a cryptocurrency exchange with its customers acting as investors, administered by a crypto exchange.

Introducing Gleec

Gleec Coin is a token designed through Bitcoin Fork for privacy-sensitive users that buy and sell products or services online. The coin was created based on the company belief that blockchain technology will benefit users in an environment where privacy is protected and intermediaries are eliminated. With a total supply of approximately 21 Million coins (as same as bitcoin) and their own blockchain, Gleec Coin also operates an Ecosystem with several working products and new projects in development:

Gleec Chat: A secure communication app available both on iOS & Android. Encrypts all the messages and voice calls end-to-end, ensuring safe app utilization to users.

Gleec Pay: Allows Buyers & Sellers to transact securely with Gleec Escrow System, eliminates counterparty risk often arising in peer-to-peer transactions. According to their whitepaper, Gleec is planning to launch Gleec debit & credit card services for which necessary licensing formalities have already been fulfilled.

Gleec Market: A decentralized marketplace that enables anyone and everyone to be a buyer or a seller. allows users to have great flexibility as to what could be listed on Gleec Market. a platform to trade new or used goods and even exchange services. Gleec Market maximizes the buying and selling experience by integrating a secure as well as efficient shipping and payment system.

Gleec Wallet: An easily accessible wallet to store Gleec, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, also supports the users to buy and sell crypto within the wallet!

Gleec Lab: Established to improve human lives through technological innovation. In line with its mission, Gleec Lab created PetCom and LooseBite with experts in the pet & healthcare industry to tackle needful problems in these certain industries.

Gleec Chain: Gleec Users rely on Gleec's blockchain explorer to track their transactions, and browse other transactions in the blockchain network.

Statistics show that projects with working products, limited supply, their own blockchain & mainnet are more likely to raise the desired funds successfully. Along with the wide range of products and progress made in the Gleec Ecosystem, they have also raised €2 Million in the private sale.

