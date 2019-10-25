The global flatbed semi-trailer market is expected to post an incremental growth of 25.74 thousand units. However, the market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Emerging economies across APAC, South America, Middle East, and Eastern Europe are exhibiting a strong demand for semi-trailers. This is due to increasing manufacturing and construction activities, which has created a demand for transportation and logistics in these countries. Moreover, the robust GDP growth of these developing countries is expected to further increase the demand for semi-trailers during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of all-electric semi-trailer trucks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market: Development of All-Electric Semi-Trailer Trucks

The growing popularity of all-electric semi-trailer trucks is driving the adoption of combo and aluminum flatbed semi-trailers that are lighter than steel flatbed semi-trailers. Despite their high cost, they offer value in terms of emission reduction and lower total cost of ownership. Prominent automotive suppliers in the market are offering electrified axel that can be integrated into these semi-trailers to generate electricity during braking. The development of all-electric semi-trailer trucks is expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of all-electric semi-trailer trucks, the growing popularity of aluminum flatbed semi-trailers and truck platooning concept spurring demand for semi-trailers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global flatbed semi-trailer market by type (combo flatbed semi-trailer, steel flatbed semi-trailer, and aluminum flatbed semi-trailer) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to rapid infrastructural and industrial developments in countries such as China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and Thailand.

