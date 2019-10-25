Aperam S.A. Aperam S.A.: Shareholding notifications with reference to Transparency Law 25-Oct-2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Luxembourg, 25 October 2019 (18:00 CET) *- Aperam announces that shareholding notifications by Prudential plc and M&G plc are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Corporate Governance, Shareholding structure. The notifications were published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law") as a result of the demerger of Prudential plc and M&G plc, resulting in a change of control from Prudential plc to M&G plc. *About Aperam* Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has 2.5 million tonnes of flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and specialty from low cost biomass (charcoal). Its industrial network is spread in six production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France. In 2018, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,677 million and steel shipments of 1.97 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com *Contact* Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Shareholding notifications with reference to Transparency Law Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GSSOPPICPB [1] 897617 25-Oct-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=89a0f187aa5ff5cd801f5af89226cfa7&application_id=897617&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

