Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2019) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: MVN) (OTCQX: MDLNF) (formerly Madalena Energy Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its articles to change its name to "Centaurus Energy Inc.". The Company obtained requisite approval from shareholders at the special meeting held on September 20, 2019. The Company expects its common shares will commence trading under the new name and under the symbol "CTA" on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in 3-5 business days following receipt of TSXV approval.
The Company's new website will be ctaurus.com.
No consolidation of the Company's common shares was completed in connection with the name change and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates. The name change remains subject to TSXV approval.
About the Company
Centaurus Energy Inc. is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSXV and on the OTCQX.
For further information please contact:
Jose David Penafiel
Chief Executive Officer
email: info@ctaurus.com
phone: (403) 262-1901
Alejandro Augusto Penafiel
VP Growth & Capital
email: info@ctaurus.com
phone: (403) 262-1901
Jamie Somerville
Hoot Research /
Storyboard Communications
Email: info@hootresearch.com
phone: (403) 770-1545
Reader Advisory
